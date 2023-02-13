Fort Worth Officer Survives Jump From Highway Overpass, Avoids Being Hit

A Fort Worth police officer is recovering after jumping over a highway retaining wall and falling nearly 50 feet to avoid an oncoming car, the department says.

According to the Fort Worth Police, an officer was assisting a motorist along westbound 820 at the Interstate 35W north/south split early Saturday morning.

The officer was setting up a flare line to alert oncoming vehicles to the disabled vehicle when the officer noticed a vehicle headed in his direction.

"Fearing he was about to be struck by the vehicle, he had no choice but to jump over the retaining wall, falling 40 to 50 feet to the ground," the department said.

In a statement Monday, the department said the officer survived the fall and was hospitalized for treatment. The department said the officer is recovering and is in stable condition.

The department did not say if the oncoming driver stopped at the scene or if there was video of the incident.