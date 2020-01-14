Fort Worth Officer OK After Sliding Vehicle Off Slick Road

A police officer was not injured after their patrol vehicle slid off a curve early Tuesday morning.

Fort Worth police and fire crews responded at about 2:15 a.m. to the 2000 block of N. Forest Park Boulevard.

The officer was headed northbound when the officer lost control of the vehicle due to slick and wet roads, police said. The vehicle hit a curb and damaged the patrol vehicle.

The officer was checked out by first responders and was not seriously injured, police said.