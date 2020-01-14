Fort Worth

Fort Worth Officer OK After Sliding Vehicle Off Slick Road

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A police officer was not injured after their patrol vehicle slid off a curve early Tuesday morning.

Fort Worth police and fire crews responded at about 2:15 a.m. to the 2000 block of N. Forest Park Boulevard.

The officer was headed northbound when the officer lost control of the vehicle due to slick and wet roads, police said. The vehicle hit a curb and damaged the patrol vehicle.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

#SomethingGood: Fighting ‘Hygiene Poverty’ in Fort Worth

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

Rollover Crash Traps Driver in Fort Worth

The officer was checked out by first responders and was not seriously injured, police said.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us