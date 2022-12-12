Fort Worth police

Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence

Officer surrenders after arrest warrant issued in alleged November 2021 incident

Fort Worth Police
NBC 5 News

A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence.

The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.

On Monday, Honea's lawyer Robert Huseman said the grand jury declined to indict his client on the charge.

Huseman said the allegation disrupted his client's life and damaged his reputation and that he's looking forward to moving forward.

“The grand jury absolutely did the right thing,” said Huseman, of the law firm Varghese Summersett. “We are grateful that they considered all of the facts and circumstances - including facts not made public and correctly applied the law."

Fort Worth police said in November 2021 the internal affairs unit immediately began an administrative investigation and placed Honea, a 16-year veteran of the department at the time, on restricted duty. The department has not yet issued a statement on the results of its investigation.

