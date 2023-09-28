Fort Worth officer kills dog during domestic disturbance call, woman injured

Fort Worth Police say an officer shot and killed a dog Wednesday after the animal charged at him and bit him during a domestic disturbance call. A woman who was later arrested was also injured in the shooting.

In a statement issued Thursday, the department said East Division officers were dispatched to a call in the 6200 block of Kentwood Place where a woman had reportedly hit an elderly man with a baseball bat and assaulted another man.

Officers arrived at about 9:10 p.m. and spotted two people in the front yard arguing. As the officer began to exit his patrol car to speak with the woman he reported a large dog aggressively ran in his direction.

The officer said he retreated to his driver's seat but the dog continued to charge and bit him on his left leg. The officer fired three shots point blank at the dog, killing the animal.

The woman, identified by police as Michelle Henson, "was struck on her left ankle by an unknown object, possibly a bullet fragment or fragment of pavement, causing a minor injury."

Fort Worth Police, NBC 5 News Michelle Henson, booking photo.

Henson was briefly hospitalized for treatment and upon her release was taken to the Fort Worth City Jail where she was charged with injury to the elderly and assault bodily injury of a family member. She was moved to the Tarrant County Jail and is being held on bonds totaling more than $8,000, including a theft charge out of Arlington. It's not clear if Henson has obtained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

No other injuries were reported.

The officer, whose name was not released, has been employed with the Fort Worth Police Department for two and a half years.

The Fort Worth Police Department's Major Case Unit is conducting a follow-up investigation into this shooting.