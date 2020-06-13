Fort Worth Officer Hit By Vehicle While Setting Out Stop Sticks During Pursuit

A Fort Worth officer was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle during a pursuit Saturday morning, police say.

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop about 11:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of North Freeway on a stolen vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

Police began chasing the driver and an officer who was attempting to deploy stop sticks was struck by the suspect's vehicle, police said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not available.

The suspect's vehicle was located but the suspect has not been found, police said.

Police did not provide any additional information.