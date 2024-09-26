Fires

Fort Worth officer and family lose home to early morning fire

Storms moved through North Texas early Monday morning causing lightning

By NBCDFW Staff

A Fort Worth police officer and his family lost their home to a fire caused by lightning Monday morning.

Officer Jesus Flores says it happened early Monday morning at their home in Crowley.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Flores says they were asleep when they heard a loud boom. Flores began checking every room - and that's when he saw thick black smoke.

"I told my family we need to get out until we figure out what's going on. As we get out, I take a look at the roof and I see the roof starting a pretty big fire, a large size fire," Flores said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Flores says the house is a total loss and the family is accepting help to figure out their next steps.

Firefighters think they saw the lightning strike that caused the fire.

This article tagged under:

Fires
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us