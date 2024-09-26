Fort Worth officer and family lose home to early morning fire

A Fort Worth police officer and his family lost their home to a fire caused by lightning Monday morning.

Officer Jesus Flores says it happened early Monday morning at their home in Crowley.

Flores says they were asleep when they heard a loud boom. Flores began checking every room - and that's when he saw thick black smoke.

"I told my family we need to get out until we figure out what's going on. As we get out, I take a look at the roof and I see the roof starting a pretty big fire, a large size fire," Flores said.

Flores says the house is a total loss and the family is accepting help to figure out their next steps.

Firefighters think they saw the lightning strike that caused the fire.