Fort Worth Officer Arrested, Accused of Family Violence in Azle

A Fort Worth police officer is under investigation after being accused of family violence late last year.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea on Monday related to an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.

Details of the allegation were not immediately available.

Fort Worth police said when they learned of Honea's involvement last fall the internal affairs unit immediately began an administrative investigation and placed the officer on restricted duty. Honea, FWPD said, was stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Fort Worth police said Honea surrendered at the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. Jail records show Honea was charged with continuous family violence and was being held on a $20,000 bond. It's not clear if Honea has obtained an attorney.

NBC 5 News/Tarrant County Jail

In a statement Tuesday the Fort Worth Police Department said they hold their officers "to a high standard both on and off-duty and do not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted."

Honea is a 16-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police, the department said.