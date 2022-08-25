Fort Worth Officer Arrested, Accused of Drunken Driving

A Fort Worth police officer was arrested and accused of drunken driving after his car left the roadway Wednesday afternoon, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were called after a driver left the roadway at about 4:40 p.m.

Responding officers identified off-duty Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson, an 18-year veteran of the department, as the driver of the vehicle.

Police said Thompson was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving while intoxicated and that his case will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

"The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community," the department said in a statement Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Following Thompson's arrest, the department's internal affairs unit began an administrative investigation into the allegation. Thompson has been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during both criminal and administrative investigations.

It's not clear if Thompson has obtained an attorney.