Fort Worth Officer Accused of DWI While in a Department Vehicle

A Fort Worth police officer is on restricted duty after police say he may have been driving a department vehicle while intoxicated.

The Fort Worth Police Department said Thursday night that the officer, whose name has not been released, is a 29-year veteran of the department.

The officer is now on restricted duty and has been stripped of all police powers.

The department said they "became aware that an employee … had possibly been driving a department vehicle while intoxicated" and that they immediately investigated and that led to the arrest of the officer.

The officer was working in a support services capacity at the time and did not interact with the public and was not wearing a traditional police uniform.

The department said a criminal case is being filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's office for prosecution and an Internal Affairs investigation is ongoing.