Fort Worth Officer Accused of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon While Off Duty

A police officer is on restricted duty after being arrested and accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon while off-duty, Fort Worth police say.

The Fort Worth Police Department confirmed police officer Benjamin Johnson was arrested by the Benbrook Police Department, though details about what led to the arrest and when it took place were not shared by the department.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances will be conducted," the department said in a statement Monday night.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Johnson, Fort Worth police said, has been stripped of all police powers pending the outcome of criminal and administrative investigations into the allegation.

Johnson has been with the department for four years and was assigned to the Directed Response Unit at the time of his arrest.

NBC 5 News, Fort Worth Police Department