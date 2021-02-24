Fort Worth Offers New Programs to Assist Homeowners Impacted by Winter Storm

Fort Worth residents who experienced damages to their homes during the winter storm could qualify for assistance with two new programs from the city: the Waterline Assistance through Emergency Repairs (WATER) and SmartRepair programs.

WATER Program

“We are adjusting our existing and successful Priority Repair Program to make a nimble move to assist distressed residents who have been impacted by the severe winter storm,” Neighborhood Services Department director Victor Turner said. “Waterline repair, gas line repair, and water heater repairs are now the priority, and we’ve increased the income limits to 80% area median income.”

The city is providing assistance for owner-occupied households, regardless of if owners carry homeowners insurance or not.

The program is separate from FEMA and does not require any upfront or out-of-pocket costs for eligible residents.

Fort Worth will pay contractors to work on approved homes.

Residents wishing to apply for assistance can do so here.

More information about the WATER program is available on the priority repair page or by calling 817-392-7548.

SmartRepair Program

Low-income homeowners in Fort Worth who are at or below 200% of the 2021 federal poverty guideline, with an active water account, and an owner-occupied home valuing less than $300,000 could qualify for the SmartRepair program.

The program helps with minor plumbing repairs, including fixing or replacing leaking toilets, faucets, hose bibs, broken pipes, and the installation of water-conserving fixtures.

Multi-family units and rental properties are not eligible for the program.

Income verification through the Community Action Partners process will be required to complete eligibility for the program.

Residents can access SmartRepair once every 12 months and twice in the applicant's timeline with repairs totaling less than $3,000.

More information about SmartRepair and other water conservation programs is available by emailing waterconservation@fortworthtexas.gov or by calling 817-392-2417.