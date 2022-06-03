Fort Worth Nonprofit to Host Free Literacy Event

A literacy carnival is rolling into Fort Worth and your entire family is invited and its something good to put on your weekend calendar.

Fortress, a nonprofit serving Fort Worth’s historic Southside neighborhood, is dedicated to giving kids lessons that will prepare them for the future. The free event will offer literacy-themes games, food and book giveaways as well as celebrity guest readers.

It’s happening Saturday, June 4 from 10 am to 2 pm at Fortress Fort Worth: 1007 E Terrell Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 .