Fort Worth's The Warm Place provides strength, support to grieving families

Losing a loved one comes with a wave of emotions.

And for children, navigating grief comes with extra challenges.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Warm Place in Fort Worth helps families coping with death by providing peer-to-peer grief counseling.

“He just wanted to be with us. This was his happiest place – just with his family,” said Sam Holden.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Talking about her late husband Bert brings Sam Holden joy.

But it’s taken a long time to get to this place.

Two and a half years have passed since Bert died from a heart attack at age 40, leaving Sam and her four daughters to navigate life without him.

It wasn’t until they walked through the doors of The Warm Place in Fort Worth that they found hope.

The non-profit provides grief counseling for children and families at no cost.

Executive Director Shelley Bettis says they’re currently serving close to 600 children.

“There’s something so magical about the peer support element when a child knows they’re not alone,” said Shelley Bettis, Executive Director of The Warm Place.

Sam says it’s that community support that’s made a difference.

The girls and Sam visit every other week.

After a year of coming to The Warm Place, she says it’s given them the tools and the strength needed to move forward and honor Bert every day.

“[The girls] missed out on something incredible," Sam said. "They had a wonderful, caring, loving father and as long as I can make sure that the love he had for us continues to live on it makes that grief so much easier to carry. I’m not carrying the sadness. I’m carrying the love that he taught us.”

The Warm Place will host their annual 5K and 1 mile fun run Saturday March 1.

Visit thewarmplace.org to learn how to support their mission or to connect with their services