Fort Worth installs new signs to deter panhandling, promote giving

New signs are going up in Fort Worth targeting panhandling.

“It’s okay to say no to panhandlers.”

That’s the message posted on signs installed at the North Beach Street and Highway 121 intersection. Over the next few weeks, the city will install the same signs at 27 intersections.

According to a city memo, the signs are meant to discourage people from giving to those asking for money while they’re stopped at red lights. Instead, the signs offer a website that links to nonprofits that serve the city’s homeless population.

“We never want to stop someone from giving. We just want to direct those funds to an area where maybe they could stretch that dollar a little further,” said Fort Worth City Council member Charlie Lauersdorf.

The city received over 2,000 complaints about panhandling last year through the MyFW app. The sign locations were chosen based on the areas with the most complaints.

Arlington took a similar approach two years ago, installing signs at some of its busiest intersections.

Residents we spoke with outside Fort Worth City Hall on Tuesday said they’ve given to panhandlers in the past but are open to the city’s new messaging.

“I do agree because I’ve seen a lot of people [panhandling] for fraud,” said Nellie Cartagena.

“I think it’s great if we’re able to provide different solutions that’ll help the homeless and those in need,” said Darwin Brown.