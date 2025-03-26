Fort Worth opens new city hall in former Pier One building

The former Pier One building on the western edge of downtown Fort Worth is now home to the City of Fort Worth and all of its departments.

Tuesday afternoon, the City of Fort Worth unveiled its brand-new city hall building, a project that’s been in the works for several years. The city purchased the former Pier One Imports headquarters, located on the western edge of downtown. Three years later, construction is complete.

After their first city council meeting in the new state-of-the-art chambers on Tuesday afternoon, city leaders past and present attended a ceremony for the grand opening of the building.

"The City Hall belongs to the citizens of the City of Fort Worth. It really, to me, is reflective of being the 11th largest city in the country. All the progress we've made so far, and where we're headed in the future," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

A large crowd made up of city employees, community members, and those who worked on the building showed up for the ceremony.

In addition to Mayor Parker, City Manager Jay Chapa spoke, along with former City Manager David Cooke and former Mayor Betsy Price.

"It's very exciting, and it's really about our history, about where we've been and where we're going," said Price, as she reflected on the city's history and what it means for her children and grandchildren.

Back in 2022, when the building became available, the city purchased it for just under $70 million. City leaders touted it as a good deal, stating that building a new facility would cost more. Over the years, the final price tag totaled around $230 million.

The building is modern, spacious, and equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

Inside the city hall chambers, the room can accommodate 250 people and offers a view overlooking the Trinity River. Compared to the old building, which was dark, this one has many windows.

"The environment that you're in to make really tough decisions really does matter, and for residents to come here, it's a beautiful setting—even on contentious evenings or daytime meetings, when we've been deliberating on endless discussions. To be in this setting, to be able to look a little differently at the river as you consider that. My joke was, maybe with a lot of natural light people will be nicer to each other. Time will tell for sure," said Parker.

Those in the community, like Melinda Hamilton, who runs a nonprofit called Mothers of Murdered Angels and is an activist, attended the ribbon-cutting to see the space.

"I love the building, and to see all of our old mayors come back together—I love to see Mayor Betsy," said Hamilton, referring to the mini-reunion of past city council members.

The new building will house all city departments to be a one-stop shop.

The new chamber and city hall are expected to serve the community for at least the next 50 years.

Built in 2004, the 20-year-old building was the brainchild of former Pier One Imports CEO Marvin J. Girouard, who died at the age of 80 in 2020.

Before it became the company’s corporate headquarters, the land belonged to Calvary Cathedral International. The church was destroyed in 2000 when an F3 tornado ripped through downtown Fort Worth.

Price said the former Pier One CEO turned a tragedy into an opportunity to build an iconic structure now known across the Fort Worth skyline.

"Marvin truly had a vision. He would build a building somewhere that would be a landmark and a beacon, and when Calvary Cathedral got leveled by the tornado, this was the perfect spot over the Trinity River—a chance for people to get out. Marvin built his dream, and now we're fulfilling the dream of our citizens," said Price.

Girouard's wife, Felice, was also honored during Tuesday’s ceremony.