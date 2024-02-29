Fort Worth neighborhood, school concerned after residents say man has been exposing himself

A north Fort Worth neighborhood is on edge after people living there say a man has been flashing residents for months.

The incidents have been happening in the area of Durness Dr. near Saginaw.

NBC 5 has also learned that the man was recently able to get inside nearby Boswell High School twice during the same school day.

People living around Durness Dr. in Fort Worth say that for the past three months, they’ve experienced a common sight, caught on surveillance video: the same man walks down the street before exposing himself to a passing car.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

NBC 5 has hidden the man’s identity because he hasn’t been criminally charged.

“He was just coming in the neighborhood and flashing females that would drive by, flashing females that were walking by,” said Adriana Pou.

Pou told NBC 5 the man flashed her multiple times in recent weeks, including when she had her young child in the car.

A doorbell cam video she provided to NBC 5 showed the man recently tried to enter her home.

“He’s always out around the school bus times,” said Abbie Corcoran. “It just has gotten a lot worse.”

Corcoran said the man has also behaved threateningly towards her and her daughter, sometimes banging on her car windows and blocking their exit from their driveway.

Doorbell video showed Fort Worth police were recently called on the man after a parent complained he was harassing children at a bus stop.

“Some parents are going to take action into their own hands,” an officer can be heard telling the man. “They can stop you if you’re harassing their kids and they feel that they may do something that they may have to regret later, but it’s too late by then.”

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD also confirmed to NBC 5 that the man identified by neighbors recently made his way inside nearby Boswell High School twice on the same day.

“This morning a former student entered the building without following our visitor protocols,” the school’s principal said in a Jan. 22 letter to parents. “He entered as students were coming in from the bus drop-off lanes but left the campus quickly after.”

“Then later this afternoon, he was let back into the building by a student,” the letter continued. “He was quickly identified by staff and apprehended by campus officers, who issued a criminal trespass warning.”

NBC 5 spoke to the man identified by neighbors, who denied all of the allegations.

However, some people living in the area told NBC 5 they believed police needed to take action to keep families safe.

“There’s 30 to 40 witnesses of all of these things happening and there’s nothing that they can do unless there’s a video of it,” Corcoran said. “Which makes no sense, especially if he’s exposing himself to children.”

NBC 5 asked Fort Worth police if they were investigating the man’s behavior.

Fort Worth PD said the department has opened two indecent exposure cases against him, but one of the victims refused to cooperate with police and the other’s story didn’t meet the criteria of the crime.

“We are aware of the man’s identity and actions, however, we need more cooperation and evidence to take enforcement action,” a spokesperson for FWPD told us.