Fort Worth names the official bird for the city

The city of Fort Worth will announce the official proclamation of the city's designated bird Wednesday as the Eastern Bluebird.

The proclamation will be announced at the Fort Worth city council meeting at 6 p.m. on May 14.

The Eastern Bluebird was chosen after extensive research, data analysis, and community engagement.

"I'm excited thinking about how our students were able to participate in a truly unique opportunity to use their scientific thinking skills to make history in our community. The project allowed students to engage in research, data collection, constructing explanations, and argumentation, all very important parts of being a scientist," Rocco Williams, K-12 Science Curriculum Coordinator, said.

"The community was able to see how impactful engaging in a science project like this can be for our students and community," Williams said.

The proclamation celebrates the Eastern Bluebird and highlights the power of civic engagement and interdisciplinary learning Fort Worth leaders said.

The city says by integrating elements of biology, history, and civic responsibility, the project enriched the educational journey of participating students while fostering a deeper connection between the community and its natural surroundings.

Students from Westcliff Elementary School will be offering insights into the bird's behavior and habitat in a presentation during the city council meeting.