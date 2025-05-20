Fort Worth names interim chief of police as Neil Noakes' retirement draws near

The city of Fort Worth confirmed Tuesday that Executive Assistant Chief Robert Alldredge will be the interim chief of police when Neil Noakes retires at the end of the month.

The City Council unanimously confirmed Alldredge on Tuesday after being appointed by City Manager Jay Chapa.

In December 2024, Noakes told the city that he planned to retire on May 30 after 25 years with the police department, including four as chief. Noakes was named chief in January 2021 to replace Ed Kraus.

Noakes said his decision to leave was based on his desire to spend more time with family and that he doesn't have any job offers and doesn't plan to leave Fort Worth. He added he hoped to have some involvement with the department in the future.

"It has been the highlight of my professional life to serve on this amazing department," Noakes said last year. "I hope to be involved in some way going forward. I'm not going anywhere. I'm not moving. I love this city. I love this department."

Alldredge is an Air Force veteran who joined the Fort Worth Police Department in 1999 and has served in several leadership positions in the department, including patrol, command, and executive.

As executive assistant chief, Alldredge "oversees the department's Finance/Personnel Bureau, consisting of the Training Division, Professional Standards Division, Program Support Division, Communications Division, and Quality Assurance."