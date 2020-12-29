Fort Worth Museum of Science and History Suspends Public Hours Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is temporarily suspending public hours in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum said it will move to hybrid programming through this winter with continued in-person learning opportunities and special events as well as digital experiences.

"We are focused on engaging Museum guests by moving many of our programs online and special one-of-a-kind events," Van Romans, Museum President, said. "We will also use this time to design and develop new exhibits and guest experiences to delight the community after full reopening in Spring 2021."

In January, the Little Scholars Program and Museum School will continue with in-person learning.

The Fort Worth Children's Partnership will also begin its spring semester in a virtual format.

The museum is also offering ongoing learning opportunities through the spring for schools and families, including virtual field trips, virtual science and history nights, virtual discovery lab online groups, discovery kits, and teen video creation programs.

New attractions and opportunities in January will include the "Everybody Grows" leadership network program, virtual member monthly events, and Preschool Family STEAM Club on Tuesdays.

In February, Museum School registration opens for Summer 2021 and Fall/Spring 2021-2022. Little Scholars Program registration opens for Spring and Summer tutoring sessions as well.

On Feb. 18, the Museum will host a Mars 2020 landing event onsite and an Engineer's week kit giveaway.

Virtual Engineer's week will take place from Feb. 22 to 28, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History said.

In March, the spring break Little Scholars Program spring tutoring sessions will occur, as well as the virtual Smithsonian American History lecture series.

"We cannot overstate our gratitude to businesses and individuals for their continued financial support to the Museum," Denise Wilkerson, the Museum's Director of Development, said.

The Museum said it will continue working with its community educational partners, and it will fully reopen to the public once it is safe to do so.

Information about all offerings in 2021 is available on the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History website.