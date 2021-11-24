Fort Worth Mural Project Underway

Sundance Square and Artspace 111 have begun a mural initiative that will create a three-block-long art exhibit on the outside walls of two warehouses in downtown Fort Worth.

Amy Jones Jenkins and Anne Allen, artists from Fort Worth, were the first to begin working last weekend.

The other selected artists will begin on a rotating basis starting this week:

Anna Galluzzi from Denton

Armando Castelan from Houston

Christopher Najera from Fort Worth

Haley Bass from Melissa

Sarah Ayala from Fort Worth

Brenda Ciardiello from Fort Worth

These artists represent the first round. Additional artists can now apply for the second round to make their contributions to the public art exhibit.

The Temporal Integral Mural Exhibition - called T.I.M.E. - is an initiative that will allow the chosen artists to design murals that over time will connect into one, expansive piece of art covering three city blocks.

The warehouses are at 500 E. First St. and 600 E. Second St.

The T.I.M.E. project will be constantly evolving, and murals may be partially or completely painted over at some point in the future.

The works will each be visible for at least six months.

Each selected artist will have one month to complete their mural and will receive $2,000.

The second round of applications is open through Jan. 5, 2022.