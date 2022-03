An AMC movie theater employee was shot outside the Eastchase 9 location in Fort Worth Monday, police confirmed.

The victim, a male, was talking to a group of males outside the theater when was shot in the upper body. The suspects then took items from the man and left the scene. They have yet to be found.

The victim, who is still unidentified at this time, was transported to a nearby hospital where the severity of his injuries is still unknown. The police investigation is still ongoing.