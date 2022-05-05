Fort Worth Mothers Enjoy Dinner With Sons

As Mother's Day approaches, plans are being made to honor the special women in our lives.

A Fort Worth-based leadership development organization partnered with Fort Worth police to help a group of boys do just that.

Fort Worth resident Lonnetta Wilson appreciates any quality time spent with her boys, especially when she can relax, be present and take in the moment.

“It’s really special to be acknowledged for the hard work you put in as a mom and being so selfless and giving to them,” Wilson said. “It’s really nice to have an opportunity to receive.”

That was the goal – to make sure moms felt special, and that their sons played a major role in doing that as their escorts to dinner Thursday night at Café Republic. Of course, the boys had to look the part for a proper date.

Choice said the Mother's Day dinner

“We want them to understand that this is a special occasion, and they need to dress for the occasion,” said Choice. “And so, they were able to put on their blazers and ties and very excited about doing it.”

“We are training up these young men to be centered in character and integrity and we’re doing everything possible to ensure they’re successful in life,” he said.

Jimmy Pollozani, the owner of Café Republic, also happens to be a Fort Worth police officer. Not only did he open his doors to HOPE Farm for the event, but he called on fellow law enforcement to serve.

He said the partnership between the police department and this organization is critical.

“We want to foster the relationships that we currently have within our respected communities, and we also want to bridge those gaps,” Pollozani said. “It’s an honor for these officers to be here to actually have that opportunity to serve these kids and have a lasting effect on these kids.”

Wilson said she is grateful for the dinner, and for the long-lasting impact she hopes this will have on her boys.

“I hope that they learn to be kind people, that they’re good community members, great neighbors, that they love each other, that they love their friends, and really just great people,” she said. “Christ-centered men of integrity.”

