Fort Worth Mother Wants Action After Sons Died on ‘Dangerous' Stretch of Road

A mom in Fort Worth wants action after her two teenaged sons died on what's described as a dangerous stretch of road.

Isaiah and Elijah Lopez were killed in a car accident on West Baily Boswell Road in Fort Worth.

The brothers, aged 17 and 14, respectively, were students at Boswell High School.

The crash was less than a mile from campus.

Nearly three months later, their mother spoke before Fort Worth’s city council.

“I am asking that you please expedite these repairs,” Clarissa Lopez said at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

She said permanent repairs to problems like potholes, uneven lanes, and faded lane markings, along with adding a sidewalk, a road shoulder and street lighting, should happen faster than the timeline of three to four years that’s been given.

“Fort Worth is the fastest-growing city in the nation and this area is the fastest-growing area of Fort Worth,” councilmember Cary Moon told NBC 5.

Moon represents the area of north Fort Worth where the accident happened.

He said data proves the dangers of driving along the stretch of Bailey Boswell.

“It’s sad the number of accidents that have happened that've caused loss of life,” Moon said.

He says money and manpower will soon be put into improving the road, starting with intersections.

“We have to address safe routes to schools,” he said. “There's dollars there but we just need to redirect them here and that's what you're going to see over the next three or four months.”

For Lopez, a permanent fix can't happen soon enough.

“You are the elected ones who have the power to expedite the request,” Lopez said.