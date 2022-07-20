Fort Worth Medical Students Deploy to Treat Firefighters as Temperatures Climb

With a voluntary evacuation still in effect, most are doing their best to stay away from the fire that's claimed 500 acres in Palo Pinto county.

But for Fort Worth medical students, there’s an opportunity to help during the disaster.

"It's really an honor and a privilege to go out there and provide aid in whatever way I can,” said Moath Mohammad, who is in his second year of medical school at the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

As the temperature reached a record 109 degrees Wednesday, Mohammad was one of several students and faculty members to load a bus headed for the front lines of the disaster.

“It's really hot, and it's easy to get behind on fluids,” said Jessica Rangel, Executive Vice President of Health Systems.

Rangel said current conditions already provide a dangerous situation, but it becomes even more critical for firefighters faced with flames and heavy uniforms.

She and her students stayed busy treating firefighters and volunteers for heat-related illnesses at a checkpoint near the fire.

"Heat exhaustion can be the most likely thing that would come across. So we treat that with fluids, Gatorade, Powerade, electrolytes, even pickle juice,” said second-year student Jesus Tamayo.

They also provided an opportunity to rest and sent firefighters away with a word of warning.

"If you're feeling fatigued in this heat and you're thinking, well I've had enough fluids. I shouldn't be feeling this way. Listen to your body,” said Rangel.

Wednesday, the Forest Service reported Palo Pinto’s 1148 fire was just 15% contained. It’s just one of 15 fire crews are battling across the state.

So though UNT HSC’s team returned home for the night, they'll be back tomorrow and however long they're needed to help those working to keep Texans safe.

"We were just really glad we had this opportunity to play a really minor role in it,” said Mohammad.