Fort Worth Mayoral Candidate Ann Zadeh Kicks Off 5k Walks Through City Districts

Fort Worth mayoral candidate Ann Zadeh says she'll walk a 5k in each city district leading up to Election Day on May 1.

Zadeh said during each leg she'll meet, talk and listen to residents to find out their priorities for the city and to learn what she should tackle first should she win the election.

Zadeh started her Marathon Walk through the city on Wednesday with a 5k walk through District 9 and a fundraiser with supporters.

On Thursday she walked through District 8 and talked to residents about what they're most concerned about from housing to education.

On Friday, she walked a 5k through District 6. She started the day at the future site of the train station that will be the last stop in Fort Worth on the southern extension of the TexRail railway line that connects Fort Worth with DFW Airport.

"As Fort Worth continues to grow at a record-breaking pace, improvements in our transit system will become more and more critical. The TexRail extension is an important transit improvement for our city, but it is only a small part of the big transit improvements Fort Worth needs. We must start this expansion now instead of waiting until the problem becomes a crisis," Zadeh said.

Zadeh believes that Fort Worth needs a transportation system that can be used for all the citizens. She believes it's time to act now and fix the transportation problems in Fort Worth.

"Fort Worth needs a robust, multimodal transportation system that can accommodate all our citizens. That should include complete streets, buses, rail, and all of the advances in transportation technology will bring our way in the coming years. We can't sit idly by and wait for some future miracle to solve our transportation problems. As a trained and certified city and regional planner, my vision of Fort Worth is one where we plan ahead instead of simply reacting to crises after the fact."