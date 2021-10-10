Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In Parker said in a statement that her husband, David, has also tested positive for the virus.

"I am fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received the Pfizer vaccine in April," Parker said. "I am thankfully only experiencing mild symptoms from this breakthrough case."

Parker said she is isolating at home and will be working remotely.

She will be following the City of Fort Worth's employee COVID-19 protocols to inform her timeline of returning to the office, Parker said.

"We are both in good spirits and appreciate everyone’s prayers for a quick recovery," Parker said.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and testing in Fort Worth, visit fortworthtexas.gov/covid-19.