Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker Launches New Podcast

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker is launching a podcast as a way to get information into the hands of residents with busy schedules.

The podcast, called "Go Time in Fort Worth with Mayor Mattie Parker," gives residents the opportunity to join Parker in discussions about city issues, projects, current events, and Fort Worth interesting residents.

The weekly show will have two kinds of episodes, Fort Worth officials said.

Shorter "Fort Worth Focus" episodes that cover specific city-related topics.

During longer interview episodes, Parker will talk with people who are innovating and achieving in Fort Worth.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Learn more and listen to the first episode online, where you can also submit suggestions for guests of the program.

To listen to the podcast online, click here. Residents can also listen to the podcast on a variety of streaming services like Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and Spotify.