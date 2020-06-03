george floyd protests

Fort Worth Mayor Joins Protesters: ‘We’re All Mourning’

'I came to listen,' Mayor Betsy Price says at downtown rally

By Scott Gordon

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price joined protesters in chanting “George Floyd” at a rally outside the historic Tarrant County Courthouse on Wednesday.
Scott Gordon / NBC 5 News

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price joined protesters in chanting “George Floyd” at a rally outside the historic Tarrant County Courthouse on Wednesday.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price joined protesters in chanting “George Floyd” at a rally outside the historic Tarrant County Courthouse on Wednesday.

“We’re all mourning,” Price said. “We’re all hurt by the death of George Floyd and I wanted to come let them know we care and to listen to their concerns.”

Price spoke to protesters individually but not as a group.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 1

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

WNBA 13 mins ago

Lauren Cox Eagerly Waits to Tip-Off Her WNBA Career

“I came to listen,” she told reporters.

The mayor was accompanied by several police officers but the mood was upbeat and not threatening.

“This isn’t about me,” Price said. “This is about George Floyd and the justice system.”

Price said she encouraged protesters to vote and to work within the system to improve things.

“I’d say they’re doing the right thing, doing this peacefully,” she said. “I don’t want them to lose their enthusiasm. I want them to keep this up."

A citywide curfew remains in effect after 8 p.m. in Fort Worth but is set to expire after Wednesday night.

Price said the city would consider extending it at a city council meeting at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

As for protesters who violate the curfew, Price suggested the city would be lenient.“

"Our idea is not to arrest people,” she said. “It’s a very soft touch to get them to comply. As long as it’s non-violent and they’re not hurling things at our officers or at other people, we will continue to work with them.”

This article tagged under:

george floyd protestsFort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us