Fort Worth Mayor Joins Protesters: ‘We’re All Mourning’

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price joined protesters in chanting “George Floyd” at a rally outside the historic Tarrant County Courthouse on Wednesday.

“We’re all mourning,” Price said. “We’re all hurt by the death of George Floyd and I wanted to come let them know we care and to listen to their concerns.”

Price spoke to protesters individually but not as a group.

“I came to listen,” she told reporters.

The mayor was accompanied by several police officers but the mood was upbeat and not threatening.

“This isn’t about me,” Price said. “This is about George Floyd and the justice system.”

Price said she encouraged protesters to vote and to work within the system to improve things.

“I’d say they’re doing the right thing, doing this peacefully,” she said. “I don’t want them to lose their enthusiasm. I want them to keep this up."

A citywide curfew remains in effect after 8 p.m. in Fort Worth but is set to expire after Wednesday night.

Price said the city would consider extending it at a city council meeting at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

As for protesters who violate the curfew, Price suggested the city would be lenient.“

"Our idea is not to arrest people,” she said. “It’s a very soft touch to get them to comply. As long as it’s non-violent and they’re not hurling things at our officers or at other people, we will continue to work with them.”