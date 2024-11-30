One person is in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in east Fort Worth on Thanksgiving Day, police say.

Fort Worth police, fire and medical personnel responded to reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Sylvan Meadows Drive at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday.

At the scene, officers said they found one adult male who had been shot multiple times. The victim was immediately treated by medical staff.

Authorities say the suspected shooter, later identified as 42-year-old Curtis McClarin, fled the scene before they had arrived but was later detained by police near the shooting's location.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, the victim and McClarin knew each other, and an argument between the two initiated the gunfire.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital where he is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the victim's identity.

McClarin was booked into the Fort Worth Jail and faces charges of aggravated assault causing serious boldly harm and evading arrest. He is being held on a $50,000 bond. It's unclear whether he has legal representation.

The city's Gun Violence Unit is leading an ongoing investigation.