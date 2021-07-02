A 35-year-old man on a sports bike led police on a chase and barricaded himself in a Fort Worth home for hours before he was taken safely into custody Thursday, the Parker County Sheriff's Office said.

Scott Eric Ford, 35, was charged with the felony of evading detention.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, a deputy attempted to pull Ford over for driving a sports bike without a license plate, the sheriff's office said.

Then, Ford refused to pull over and led deputies on a high-speed chase, reaching up to 90 miles per hour. He had a female passenger on the back on the bike.

Lake Worth police and Fort Worth police both assisted Parker County sheriffs on the pursuit, the police departments said on Twitter.

During the pursuit, Ford dropped off the female passenger at a Lake Worth gas station, authorities said, where she was detained.

The Fort Worth man then barricaded himself inside a home in the 5000 block of Volder Drive, authorities said.

After a Fort Worth SWAT team arrived at the home, several individuals left the home without injury.

According to authorities, those individuals reported Ford was unarmed, and Fort Worth SWAT determined they would not force entry into the home.

A Parker County sheriff strike team entered the home and located Ford, hiding under a bed, the sheriff's office said, where he was taken safely into custody, with no injures reported.

He was booked into Parker County Jail, where his bond was set at $20,000.