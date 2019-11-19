Fort Worth Man Found Unresponsive in Swimming Pool

A Fort Worth man is dead after he was found unresponsive in a pool, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a fire call at 2900 Moreau Court just before 7 p.m. on Monday.

Police said when they arrived they found the male resident unresponsive in the backyard pool.

Police said that the man had been drinking with his family shortly before the incident. He went outside to smoke a cigarette, and a family member stepped out to check on him 15 or 20 minutes later.

According to Fort Worth police, the man was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.