Fort Worth Man Fatally Shot During Dispute With Neighbor: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth on Monday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of McGown Avenue.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle at the intersection of Ephriham Avenue and McGown Avenue.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Kyle Alan Steward, appeared to have crashed into a street sign after he was shot, police said.

Steward was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but he died from his injuries at approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident began as a dispute between two neighbors.

Police said the suspect fired shots at Steward, striking him in the upper part of the body.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.