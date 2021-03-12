Fort Worth

Fort Worth Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old Boy

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing

Fort Worth police have arrested a man in connection with the killing of a 15-year-old boy last month.

According to police, 19-year-old Alejandro Balderas was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of Christopher Rodriguez.

Police said the shooting occurred on Feb. 23 in the 700 block of Tumbleweed Court.

When officers arrived, they found the male victim dead with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.

According to police, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

