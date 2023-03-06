Fort Worth Man Attacked by Dogs Back Home, Recovering

After over a week at the hospital, Marcus Kizaza is finally back home.

Kizaza was viciously attacked by two unrestrained pit bulls just feet away from his home on Feb. 16.

“I'm feeling better now, but I'm having a pain on my knee and my finger too,” Kizaza said.

Kizaza jumped on top of a neighbor’s truck to take refuge however, not before the canines bit off part of his nose. His neighbors later found the piece of flesh under a vehicle.

“I can't speak a lot,” Kizaza said. He now prefers to wear a face mask to hide his injuries. “I don't just want people to just see this, you know?”

His pain has begun to subside however, he has a long road to recovery. His third surgery is scheduled for this week.

“Marcus and his family have set up a GoFundMe, and we're working on trying to spread that just to assist the family with medical bills, expenses,” Cole McNeal said. McNeal is Kizaza’s attorney. “The family's not working. They've incurred a lot of medical bills. They have incurring expenses.”

In an email to NBC 5, Fort Worth PD detectives stated the owners were issued two citations for unrestrained dogs however, Kizaza said more needs to be done.

McNeal said the next step is to press charges and file a civil lawsuit against those responsible.

“We want to gather all the information and make sure that the proper individuals are included,” McNeal said. “The person that owns the house, the person that leases the house, individuals that live there, the dog owners.”

For more information on the ways to support the family, click here.