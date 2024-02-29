TCU

Fort Worth man arrested days after video released showing attempted burglary of TCU-area home

By NBCDFW Staff

Fort Worth police have arrested a man for attempted burglary of a residence near the Texas Christian University campus.

Police arrested 25-year-old Alex Alvarez of Fort Worth on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Campus police at TCU warned people to be on the lookout earlier this week after surveillance video recorded a man who appeared to attempt to open the back door of an off-campus student home while holding a gun.

The video was taken at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25 at a home near 3100 Sandage Avenue in Fort Worth.

Police officers responded to a suspicious person in that area on Sunday.

On Monday, TCU Police issued a public safety bulletin, urging students to lock their doors and report anything suspicious.

The resident of the home provided police with the security camera video which helped in the investigation and the apprehension of Alvarez, according to police.

Investigators continue to pursue additional leads and more charges are expected in this ongoing investigation.

