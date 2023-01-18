Fort Worth Man, 83, Recovering After Dog Attack

A Fort Worth man is recovering after his family says two dogs bit him while he was walking in a neighborhood.

According to the report from Fort Worth Animal Care & Control, the Jan. 15 incident was captured on video by neighborhood surveillance cameras. Video shows the 83-year-old man walking on Beaumont Street in Fort Worth when two dogs ran toward him. He is then seen falling over and being attacked.

“It’s hard to see your dad go through something traumatic. We just want justice for him,” the victim’s daughter said.

According to the 83-year-old’s family, he got six stitches on his right arm and is currently recovering at home.

“He’s doing better. He has a lot of pain and his arm is kind of swollen,” his daughter said.

Chris McAllister, assistant director of Fort Worth Animal Care & Control, told NBC 5 Wednesday it’s unclear whether both dogs bit the man or just one of them. The owner was advised to place both dogs under a 10-day quarantine in separate facilities, which is where the dogs will remain until Jan. 25.

The owner will be issued a citation, according to McAllister.

“When we issue citations, we’re not saying they’re guilty. What we’re doing is, we’re issuing citations based on observations, or if a witness signs an affidavit that they witnessed something,” McAllister said. “The courts are the ones who decide any fines or guilt or innocence.”

According to McAllister, the owner in question has been reported on twice since 2020. Their dogs were determined to be “at large” in both incidents, though the owners were in compliance otherwise.

Jose Venegas lives nearby and said it is not uncommon to spot dogs running loose in the neighborhood.

“I have cameras on my house. Every time I see that, obviously I don’t take my baby outside or my family or anything. I usually go outside and shoo them off,” Venegas said.

He wants pet owners in general to be more vigilant.

“The city can do something about it too, but it’s the owner. They need to be more responsible,” he said. “Make sure they’re secure, fenced and all that. So, they won’t come out.”

As for the victim’s family, they want justice.

“We want something done,” his daughter said. “We want them to pay any medical bills. Pay everything, everything.”

The 83-year-old man will return to the hospital in two weeks for a follow-up appointment, according to his family.