Fort Worth

Fort Worth Libraries Closed Due to Threats

By Jacob Reyes

Fort Worth Police
NBC 5 News

All Fort Worth Public Libraries closed abruptly Monday after it received threats to some of its locations, the library announced on Twitter.

Fort Worth police and fire investigators were subsequently called and responded to the threats. The library said it closed all locations out of an "abundance of caution."

The library added that there is no threat at this time but an investigation is ongoing. The library plans to reopen once it receives clearance from public safety officials.

This story is developing.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth Police DepartmentFor Worth Fire DepartmentForth Worth Public Library
