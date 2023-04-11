Fort Worth Leaders, Activists Respond to Weekend Violence

After a violent holiday weekend in Fort Worth and surrounding communities, activists in Tarrant County called on city leaders to do more.

People with United My Justice marched outside Fort Worth’s city hall Tuesday.

Their calls follow a violent holiday weekend involving multiple shootings across North Texas.

A shooting at a Fort Worth convenience store Monday killed one and critically injured another, marking the city’s 20th homicide this year.

“This is a state of emergency in Fort Worth,” said Donnell Ballard, founder of United My Justice. “Every night somebody is getting killed on the streets.”

Donnell and fellow activists said they want to see the city offer more programs for teenagers to reduce violence.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said city-led efforts to curb violent crime are working, citing police data that shows it's down 13% from last year.

Paker, who is up for re-election in May, said the reduction equates to more than 700 fewer incidents.

“Our police department is laser-focused on what it looks like to drive down violent crime, especially among our youth and I know we’re doing all the right things and you do have the attention of our city leaders,” Parker said.

“We are preaching and protesting the same story. We have to stop killing each other,” said Fort Worth city council member Chris Nettles.

Council member Chris Nettles, who is running unopposed in May, said the city can always do more, but, echoed Parker in pointing to the recent multi-million dollar funded One Second Collaborative.

Funded by the city and county through the United Way of Tarrant County, the initiative is meant to target gun violence. It’s described as a collaboration between law enforcement, mental health professionals, faith leaders and non-profits and will allow organizations to apply for funding focused on reducing violence. The program is expected to roll out later this year.

“Every single large city is grappling with violent crime,” Parker said. “But in Fort Worth, we will be one of the safest cities in the country to grow a business, to raise a family and our data is showing that what we are doing is working.”