Fort Worth Job Fair Giving Ex-Offenders a Second Chance at Employment

The job fair was open to everyone, but host Belay Reddick especially wanted ex-offenders to know they can get jobs too

By Vince Sims

Trying to get your life together after prison or with a criminal record can be tough. Not everyone will want to hire you. But a job fair in Fort Worth Thursday was giving folks that second chance. NBC 5's Vince Sims takes us there.
Belay Reddick was convicted for producing and passing counterfeit checks.

"For nearly two decades, I spent time inside a federal prison," Reddick said.

He's now working for FedEx as a material handler and is thankful for the second chance.

"When an ex-offender does not have an opportunity to be a part of society, then that becomes a revolving door for going back to prison," Reddick said.

Belay Reddick explains how FedEx gave him a second chance after getting out of prison.

That's why he hosted this job fair in Fort Worth.

FedEx Express at Fort Worth Alliance Airport is looking to fill over 200 jobs.

"They gave me a second chance and so I want to let other returning citizens know the benefits of working with FedEx,” Reddick said. “It's a great company and they don't discriminate based on criminal records. They just want to know if you can do the job."

Xaiya Dorsey came to the job fair feeling hopeful.

"Everybody deserves second chances on jobs, no matter what it is, everybody deserves a second chance," Dorsey said.

She knows finding that second chance can be tough.

"People turn you down every day," Dorsey said.

But FedEx and the other vendors at the job fair are trying to give everyone a chance.

"When you are re-entering there's so many other barriers out there,” FedEx Recruitment Manager Jeannice Shobe said. “Not having a job is not one of the barriers we want to be a part of."

FedEx Recruitment Manager Jeannice Shobe helping someone with the application process.

Shobe said criminal backgrounds are looked at on a case by case basis.    

"If your conviction is older than 10 years we don't even see that on our background checks,” Shobe said. “So, you have the opportunity of being employed at a great wage right now."

Reddick says being employed benefits more than just those hired.

Belay Reddick sharing his journey with job fair

"When an ex-offender has a job it makes our community safer,” Reddick said. “Number two, it also strengthens families and number three it's just good economical sense."

For those here today it gives them a sense of hope.

"Very hopeful, very encouraged knowing there is a second chance here," Dorsey said.

There will be another FedEx Express job fair on Wednesday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

It will be held again on Thursday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Both will be held at FedEx Express at Fort Worth Alliance Airport, 2001 World Wide Dr., Fort Worth Texas 761772.

You can also apply online by clicking here.

