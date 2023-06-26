Fort Worth IT operations return to normal after a political attack on municipal systems detected

Fort Worth says city IT operations are returning to normal after a hack on an internal computer system was detected late last week.

The city said over the weekend someone gained access to a municipal website that handles maintenance work orders. City leaders said they do not believe any other systems were compromised and there's no evidence that any personal or sensitive data had been released.

On Monday, city officials said they'd addressed the hackers' method of access and said there was no lingering unauthorized access to the city's computer systems. The city added there has been no recognized data loss or access loss due to the breach and that IT operations were returned to normal at about noon Monday.

The cyberattack appeared to be politically motivated after the group taking responsibility for the breach posted online saying that because the state of Texas had banned gender-affirming care they made the state a target.

There was no immediate word on why Fort Worth, specifically, was targeted and the city said no ransom was demanded.

The city said the investigation into the breach is ongoing.