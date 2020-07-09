Fort Worth ISD, UNT Partner With GoFresh to Provide Produce, Dairy to Families

A food distribution program in Fort Worth will distribute up to 1,500 boxes of food a week to food-insecure families starting July 10.

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth collaborated with Fort Worth Independent School District and produce distribution company GoFresh in the FitWorth program, which kicks off Friday and runs through Sept. 4.

At Morningside Middle School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m, boxes containing fresh produce and dairy will be distributed in a drive-thru while supplies last.

"In accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide order, we ask that masks be worn when picking up food," said Noah Drew, Director of Community Education at the Health Science Center.

Fort Worth ISD is working with the FitWorth program to identify schools as donation sites, focusing on areas with the greatest needs and areas in food deserts. The location of the donation will change each week.

The program expects to supply about 54,000 family members through United States Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The boxes contain items like milk, butter, eggs, carrots and potatoes.

"We hope this program will alleviate some of the worries food-insecure families are experiencing during this pandemic and during hard economic times," Drew said.