Fort Worth ISD to undergo layoffs soon, impacting employees

In the face of declining enrollment and projected budget shortfalls, the Fort Worth Independent School District plans to cut staff.

Superintendent Angelica Ramsey posted the announcement online Monday.

School board members are set to discuss which positions and how many will be affected during a special meeting on Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m.

Ramsey said they have been trying to address "challenges stemming from declining enrollment," slashing about $1.6 million last year.

"This year, due to continued projections of declining enrollment, coupled with legislative inaction on public school financing, the sunsetting of ESSER funds, fewer federal dollars, and a projected budget deficit, it has become necessary for us to make additional reductions both in budgets and staff," Ramsey wrote.

ESSER funds, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, were part of federal COVID relief grants.

Ramsey said they are targeting jobs because more than 80% of the district's budget goes to salaries.

Ramsey's message prompted questions and concerns.

"Who decides which employees stay or go? What is the criteria for this decision, besides the money?" asked Meredith Bowman during a separate special board meeting Monday evening, shortly after the announcement.

Bowman is a teacher and parent in the district and president of the Association of Texas Public Educators.

"Teachers are very concerned, our admin are concerned, and all employees are concerned," she said.

Steven Poole, executive director of the United Educators Association, said he has also heard from members.

"That's created a lot of anxiety amongst employees is, asking the questions, "Is it going to be my job, or not?" he said.

He thinks teachers might be spared from the cuts since Ramsey's message states, "...We have tried to minimize the impact to the classroom by prioritizing student achievement," but he can't be sure.

"But what does that mean? We won't know until the board actually takes action tonight," Poole said.

That's what Joanna Fernández is worried about for her three kids.

"They are not going to get the education they need," she said.

Poole said Texas' legislative inaction is a concern, holding public school funding hostage.

"They've been fighting down in Austin over private school vouchers and... even though we've had a record surplus at the state level, none of that has trickled down to our school districts," Poole said.

He said staff and teachers are caught in the middle of the fight.

But he said the root of the problem is Fort Worth ISD's declining enrollment.

"We can only control what we can control, and student enrollment is something that we should address. That is the biggest driver of the problem here," he said.

Because state funding is tied to how many students are in the seat, Poole said the district needs a long-term plan.

"Yes, there is the nonsense going on down in Austin, but families are choosing other education settings than our public schools here in Fort Worth. So, what is Fort Worth ISD's plan to bring these parents back? To attract people into our schools? And that's where I don't see the vision in the district," he said.

Poole said without that plan, the questions and concerns remain.

"That's where I'm a little unsettled right now, and a lot of employees are unsettled because we don't see a clear vision for the future of this district," he said. "We're going to see cuts after cuts after cuts after cuts, year after year, after year. We need to stop that."

Ramsey said some job titles may be cut altogether, but there "will still be positions available within Fort Worth ISD."

Ramsey said the district will work with those employees to help them, including organizing job fairs.

"Additionally, it's essential to remember that vacancies will continue to rise throughout the spring due to retirements, resignations, and other factors, providing further avenues for those who wish to remain with the district," she wrote.