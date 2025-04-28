Fort Worth ISD to host community meetings amid discussions of school closures

A community meeting is kicking off Monday night in Fort Worth ISD as the district prepares to make a final decision on which schools to close or consolidate.

These meetings are taking place in Fort Worth ISD as district leaders struggle with a $17 million budget shortfall. Formal decisions on closures have not yet been made, but trustees are expected to get an update on May 6 and could vote as early as May 22.

"It is important to reiterate that no decisions have been made," Fort Worth ISD officials said. "This work is ongoing and will continue to evolve. If any action is to be taken, we will communicate well in advance to ensure transparency and engagement. We also acknowledge that these discussions are challenging. Fort Worth ISD is not alone in addressing declining enrollment and fiscal challenges - many districts statewide are facing similar realities. Our priority remains the same—to provide every student with a high-quality education in a sustainable and equitable way."

Meetings will be held all week for parents to voice their concerns, starting at Dunbar High School on Monday night.

Up to 25 schools are in the crosshairs for potential closures. The schools that could close are mostly elementary schools, impacting the feeder patterns for several high schools, including Polytechnic Heights, North Side, Paschal, and Dunbar High Schools.

District leaders say closures are necessary due to years of declining enrollment, aging buildings, and a need to better distribute resources.

Superintendent Karen Molinar says the district wants to find a balance between community voices and the data, making sure each high school feeder pattern has uniform enrollment.

"This is not just about buildings—it’s about student success, particularly in literacy, our top priority," Fort Worth ISD officials said. "Every decision will focus on creating the best possible learning environments, resources, and support for students across the district."

Some community members are urging leaders to also consider factors like walking access and neighborhood ties, not just the numbers.

These meetings are being held as the district comes under threat of takeover by the Texas Education Agency.

Accountability ratings for the last school year were released last week, showing that a now-closed middle school had failed five years in a row. According to Texas law, that’s grounds for state intervention, but ratings aren’t finalized until the fall, so no decision has been made at this time.

"We will continue to provide updates and host community meetings to share the process, discuss potential options, gather feedback, and, most importantly, ensure meaningful community engagement," Fort Worth ISD officials said. "Please note that upcoming meetings are region-specific, meaning the presentations at each will vary. This is just the first round, and plans will evolve based on community input."

