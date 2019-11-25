Terminated Fort Worth ISD Teacher Who Tweeted to Trump Wins Appeal

The Fort Worth ISD teacher who was terminated after she reportedly sent anti-immigrant tweets to President Donald Trump has won an appeal to keep her job.

Georgia Clark's firing was not justified, supported by evidence and should not be upheld, an independent examiner, Robert C. Prather Sr., wrote in his decision.

Clark, who taught English at Carter-Riverside High School, said she thought the tweets went straight to President Trump and were not publicly visible. She tweeted the school had been "taken over" by "illegal students from Mexico," adding that Trump was elected "on the promise that a wall would be built in order to protect our borders." The tweets have since been deleted.

Prather wrote in his decision that the tweets were protected by free speech and did not violate school district policies.

The Fort Worth ISD school board voted Sept. 17 to terminate Clark's contract with the district, a week after board members opted to table the vote, saying they needed more time to make a final decision.

The board voted unanimously to fire Clark in June, but an independent examiner, appointed the Texas Education Agency, who looked at the case then recommended the school board reinstate the teacher, according to Fort Worth ISD.

"We stand by our decision because we firmly believe this is in the best interest of all students," Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner said in a statement Monday.