Fort Worth ISD to name lone finalist for superintendent next week

The Fort Worth ISD says they'll announce their lone finalist in their search for a superintendent next week.
The district said the board of trustees will announce their selection during Tuesday's regular board meeting.
Karen Molinar has been the district's interim superintendent since the resignation of Angelica Ramsey in September 2024.
Texas law requires a 21-day waiting period between when a lone finalist is named before announcing an official hiring decision.
