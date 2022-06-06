Fort Worth ISD Starts Summer School as Nation Eyes School Security

Fort Worth Independent School District elementary and middle school students return to the classroom for summer school, Monday. High school students are set to start summer school on June 13.

The return to school comes in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead. School security remains front of mind for many parents and the community as a whole.

“The schools that have SROs (school resource officers) during the school year also have SROs during summer school,” a Fort Worth Police Department spokesperson said via email. “Those SROs have also been advised if opportunity permits to patrol any elementary schools in their area also.”

According to the Fort Worth ISD website, other security measures include a safety and security department, a 24/7 security desk that monitors surveillance cameras, a visitor monitoring system, key card access, door locks and fencing.

Immediately after the Uvalde shootings, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes released a video message about school safety.

“We’re doing a lot more to make sure that we have a police presence in and around our campuses, by assigning our neighborhood police officers to schools, bringing more of a patrol presence into our schools,” Noakes said. “We’re working with our fusion center and our real-time crime center to monitor any potential threats that could occur. We’ve got some of our volunteers out being some of our extra eyes and ears on our campuses as well.”

Fort Worth police also work with schools in Keller ISD, Northwest ISD and Eagle Mountain ISD.