Fort Worth ISD Set To Name Lone Superintendent Finalist

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education is expected to name a finalist for the district’s superintendent position on Tuesday.

This comes as long-time superintendent, Dr. Kent Scribner, prepares to officially leave the role on Aug. 31.

The search for a new superintendent has been a quiet one with much of the decision making done behind closed doors.

The Star Telegram reported earlier this month that the field of hopefuls had been narrowed to six candidates, but the district cited attorney-client privilege as the reason to not announce the names of the finalists to the public. By law, candidates can be kept confidential because their current employer may not know they are looking elsewhere.

Scribner will stay on with Fort Worth ISD in an advisory role until February 2023.

According to Fort Worth ISD, there is a mandatory 21-day waiting period before the new leader can start after the lone finalist is named.

Karen Molinar was named interim superintendent.