Fort Worth ISD Seeks Input in Search for New Superintendent

The Fort Worth Independent School District is searching for a new superintendent and asking for the public's input on the next leader.

Dr. Kent Scribner steps down from the post in August after leading the district of more than 76,000 students for seven years.

The district opened a short online survey to hear more about the qualities and characteristics parents, students, educators and community leaders want in a new superintendent. The survey closes on May 27.

Beginning May 16, the district will host a series of community input sessions over the following two weeks.

"We want to hear from everyone - through the survey and the in-person events. We want the participation of every person who supports and cares about our students and who have partnered with us to improve academic outcomes for all," said FWISD Board President Tobi Jackson. "This is an opportunity to make your voice heard - and we are eager to listen."

You can learn more about both the live and virtual events by visiting FWISD.org/SupSearch.

The search firm hired to find Scribner's replacement plans to screen candidates in June, present a slate of candidates to the board in July and the district hopes to hire a new superintendent by fall.