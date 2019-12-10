Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

The Fort Worth ISD school board voted Tuesday night to appeal the Texas Education Agency's ruling that would allow Georgia Clark to return to the district.

Last month, the Texas Education Commissioner ruled that Georgia Clark could keep her job. The FWISD school board voted in June to fire Clark, an English teacher at Carter-Riverside High School, for tweeting to President Donald Trump that her school was full of students who were in the country illegally.

TEA Comissioner Mike Morath ruled Nov. 25, that Clark's tweets were protected by the First Amendment, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Morath also determined that Clark was entitled to back pay and employment benefits, or the Fort Worth Independent School District can pay her a year's salary.

The district had 20 days to appeal the decision, now the TEA will have 45 days to rule on the request. After that, any additional appeal would come in the form of a lawsuit in district court.