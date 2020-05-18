Fort Worth ISD Releases Virtual Graduation Details

Fort Worth ISD announced more details Monday about its plans to celebrate nearly 5,000 seniors who will graduate this spring.

The district will hold a series of virtual graduations on Saturday, June 20, with voluntary in-person celebrations the following week.

The outdoor celebrations will follow guidelines issued by the Texas Education Agency, according to Fort Worth ISD.

"After speaking last week with student leaders, we decided to add the option of an additional celebration," Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent P. Scribner said in a written statement. "This second event will follow newly-released TEA directives permitting outdoor celebrations."

The outdoor celebrations will allow students the option to walk across an outdoor stage at either Farrington Field or Clark Stadium, with limited audience members, the district said.

The outdoor celebrations are contingent on public health conditions in late June.

The district's virtual celebrations will be held June 20 in four groups.

At 11 a.m., students from Trimble Technical High School, North Side High School, Southwest High School, Arlington Heights High School, Dunbar High School and World Languages Institute will be recognized. The 1 p.m. event will celebrate seniors from Paschal High School, Polytechnic High School, TCC/South Collegiate High School, Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences and Marine Creek Collegiate High School.

At 3 p.m., the district will honor graduates of South Hills High School, Benbrook High School, Success High School, Carter-Riverside High School and Diamond Hill Jarvis High School. And at 5 p.m., students from Eastern Hills High School, Young Women's Leadership Academy, O.D. Wyatt High School, Western Hills High School and Young Men's Leadership Academy will be recognized.

For a schedule and locations for the voluntary in-person celebrations, click here.